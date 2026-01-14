Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet take major step in their romance!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have quietly been sharing a home in Los Angeles, an insider has revealed.

Kylie Jenner (l.) and Timothée Chalamet have reportedly been living together for over a year! © PHILLIP FARAONE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Fans may be surprised, but Kylie and Timothée have reportedly been living together for over a year!

A source speaking to Page Six said that while the couple hasn't tied the knot, their relationship is "like they're basically married already."

The Dune star used to often stay at Kylie's home when he wasn't working, but their arrangement appears more permanent now.

The couple, who recently went Instagram official, spends nearly all their time together, with the source adding, "They're obsessed with each other and always together."

The insider also confirmed that Timmy is close with Kylie's children, Stormi (7), and Aire Webster (3), whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

The pair have recently made more public appearances, with Timothée referring to Kylie as "his partner" during his Golden Globes acceptance speech for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy for Marty Supreme.

Earlier this year, Kylie joined him at the Critics Choice Awards, where he openly expressed his affection and thanked her for the "foundation" they've developed over their three years together.