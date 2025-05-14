Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet living together?

Los Angeles, California - After Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet enjoyed their courtside date night , there's gossip that the lovebirds are "practically" living together!

Have Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet (r.) been secretly living together? © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

An insider tattled to Us Weekly on Monday that following Kimothée's red carpet debut last week, Kylie is "really happy and relieved" that they have finally made their public debut amid their two-year romance.

They continued, "It was time, and [Kylie] wanted to publicly support him and show how proud of him she is. She and Timothée have gotten really serious, and this was a big step."

Speaking of "big step," the tipster further spilled that Kylie and Timothée "are practically living together" since the Dune star "stays at her house often when he is not working."

The source added that Timothée "has been fully integrated into her life." Does this mean that Oscar-nominee is ready to become a step-dad?