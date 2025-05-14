Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet living together?
Los Angeles, California - After Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet enjoyed their courtside date night, there's gossip that the lovebirds are "practically" living together!
An insider tattled to Us Weekly on Monday that following Kimothée's red carpet debut last week, Kylie is "really happy and relieved" that they have finally made their public debut amid their two-year romance.
They continued, "It was time, and [Kylie] wanted to publicly support him and show how proud of him she is. She and Timothée have gotten really serious, and this was a big step."
Speaking of "big step," the tipster further spilled that Kylie and Timothée "are practically living together" since the Dune star "stays at her house often when he is not working."
The source added that Timothée "has been fully integrated into her life." Does this mean that Oscar-nominee is ready to become a step-dad?
Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet heading for marriage?
There was already gossip going around that the A Complete Unknown star is considering proposing to the Khy founder, perhaps he's getting closer to popping the question!
The insider noted that "everything is going really well" with Kimothée, and that Kylie is "proud to stand by him" publicly.
"They are in a really good place," they continued. "He makes her feel calm and confident, and it is a different relationship from what she has had in the past."
