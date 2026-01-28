Kylie Jenner stuns with surprise cameo in new Charli XCX music video!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner shocked fans as she starred in the new music video for the track, Residue, from Charli XCX's mockumentary , The Moment!

The visuals for AG Cook's score from the Brat hitmaker's new film dropped on Tuesday – featuring a surprise appearance from the Khy founder.

The 28-year-old appeared towards the end of the video in a strappy, white tank top that teased her black bra beneath, while her hair was blown by a wind machine.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul then proceeds to smoke a cigarette before pouting as the screen fades to black.

Much like her sister, Kim Kardashian, Kylie seems to be slowly transitioning into acting after making her debut in Charli's mockumentary, which hits theaters on Friday.

The 365 singer praised the reality star as "phenomenal" while speaking at the Sundance Film Festival, adding, "she totally got the assignment. She is a really great actress."