Kylie Jenner bonds with Timothée Chalamet's co-stars at Golden Globes: "Cutest girls"

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner recapped her date night with Timothée Chalamet at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards in a new Instagram post, which notably did not include the actor himself!

Kylie Jenner posed with A Complete Unknown stars Elle Fanning (second from l.) and Monica Barbaro (second from r.) during Sunday's Golden Globes. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner

The 27-year-old's slideshow did not feature her famous beau, but it did prove she's grown close with his inner circle.

The post, shared on Monday, focused on her stunning look for the evening – a silver backless number from Versace.

"cuuutest night w the cutest girls in a little 1999 versace," Kylie wrote in the caption.

The girls in question being Timothée's co-stars from A Complete Unknown, Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro, who sat beside Kylie and her 28-year-old boyfriend during the ceremony.

The three ladies were pictured in a selfie snapped by Kylie, with Timothée again absent.

Though the lovebirds weren't shy about PDA at the awards show, they continued to take measures to be relatively low-key, having avoided a joint red carpet appearance along with the social media exclusion.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul first sparked dating rumors with Timothée in early 2023, and the two later confirmed the chatter with a PDA-filled night out that September.