Kylie Jenner's mini-me Stormi steals the show in Kylie Cosmetics ad

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner 's daughter Stormi Webster has stepped into the beauty world with her debut ad!

0Kylie Jenner (r.( and her mini-me Stormi Webster (l.) promoted Kylie's Cosmetics items now being available at Ulta Beauty stores. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

The proud mom promoted Kylie's Cosmetics products now being available at Ulta stores in a new ad that featured her seven-year-old lookalike kiddo.

Kylie and Stormi were filmed lip-synching audio from a Barbie meme video with the mogul playing the part of Ken as her mini-me mimicked Barbie while in an Ulta store.

After her daughter is seen theatrically crying, the reality star said, "Don't cry, Barbie. If you stop crying, I'll get you whatever you want."

Stormi smiled and mouthed, "Okay, thanks. Get me a Mercedes," while grabbing a box of Kylie's Glossy Lip Kit.

For the ad, Kylie rocked a cropped, white tank top, dark jeans, and a pink suede Birkin bag while her signature brunette hair was styled in loose waves.

As for Stormi, the budding star matched with her mom in a white tank top and denim skirt.