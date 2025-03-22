Will Megan Thee Stallion team up with Doechii on Megan: Act III?

Los Angeles, California - Is there a Megan Thee Stallion x Doechii collab brewing? The Sweetest Pie artist has spilled the tea!

Megan Thee Stallion (r.) has dished on potentially teaming up with Doechii for her next album, Megan: Act III. © Collage: Phillip Faraone & Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Savage hitmaker revealed that her next album, Megan: Act III, is "being made" and shared updates on potential features during her latest TikTok Live.

Megan teased, "I only want to do features with people that, one, I haven't done a feature with yet, and two, that I listen to on my own time, people that I actually, you know, f**k with."



Viewers name-dropped the Denial is a River artist as a potential collaborator – but the Texas native was already ahead of her fans!

She replied, "I see Doechii, b***h, I love Doechii. I do want to do a song with Doechii. That's on my list. That's on my album wish list."