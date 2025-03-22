Will Megan Thee Stallion team up with Doechii on Megan: Act III?
Los Angeles, California - Is there a Megan Thee Stallion x Doechii collab brewing? The Sweetest Pie artist has spilled the tea!
The Savage hitmaker revealed that her next album, Megan: Act III, is "being made" and shared updates on potential features during her latest TikTok Live.
Megan teased, "I only want to do features with people that, one, I haven't done a feature with yet, and two, that I listen to on my own time, people that I actually, you know, f**k with."
Viewers name-dropped the Denial is a River artist as a potential collaborator – but the Texas native was already ahead of her fans!
She replied, "I see Doechii, b***h, I love Doechii. I do want to do a song with Doechii. That's on my list. That's on my album wish list."
Will Megan Thee Stallion have a song with Doechii on her next album?
Megan said that she has "no song right now" that would be best for Doechii to appear on, explaining that her fellow Grammy winner "would be the type of person that you would have to be in the studio to make a song with."
Doechii has also expressed her desire to work with Meg by reposting a TikToker's video that suggested the Cobra rapper should hop the remix for Anxiety.
And while she's still working on the perfect track for Doechii, Meg added, "I would like to hear a beat that she would like to rap over, and also, I'm challenging myself to rap over beats that I wouldn't normally rap over without losing myself."
Cover photo: Collage: Phillip Faraone & Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP