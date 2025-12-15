Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson slam cheating rumors with flirty video

Los Angeles, California - After rumors claimed that Megan Thee Stallion cheated on Klay Thompson, the rapper and her boo subtly ignored the gossip!

Megan Thee Stallion (l) silenced the unfounded rumors that she cheated on Klay Thompson (r) by twerking on him in the closet. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/theestallion & klaythompson

Viral rumors on X suggested that the couple split after the Savage emcee allegedly cheated on the Dallas Mavericks player.

It hasn't been clarified where the gossip came from; a community note has been issued under any posts sharing the incorrect news.

But Meg and Klay have also silenced the chatter with a flirty Instagram post that featured the lovebirds messing around in a closet.

The video – which was set to Michael Jackson's classic hit You Rock My World – captured the Sweetest Pie hitmaker in a white crop and matching boy shorts playfully dancing and twerking on her man!

Klay recently hit back at those accusing Megan of being the reason why he performed poorly on the court.