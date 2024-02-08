Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Maxx Morando take major step in their romance!

Los Angeles, California - Grammy-winning artist Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, are taking their relationship to new heights after reportedly moving in together.

Miley Cyrus (r.) and her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, have reportedly moved in together and are super happy! © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & Robyn Beck / AFP

Looks like Miley won't have to buy herself Flowers any longer!

On Wednesday, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Rose Colored Lenses singer and drummer boo have officially moved in together and are both "very happy," marking a significant step in their almost two-year relationship.

"Everyone loves Maxx," the insider dished, adding that "he's a great guy" and that the 31-year-old songstress is very happy with him.

The source also went on to describe him as being private and that he "doesn't like being in the press."

After, they revealed the pop star has "changed a lot" within the past few years since dating the musician, adding, "It's been good for her."

Despite staying under the radar for the most part, they were recently spotted in a PDA-filled sesh at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where Miley won her first-ever Grammy for her 2023 hit song, Flowers.