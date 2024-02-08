Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Maxx Morando take major step in their romance!
Los Angeles, California - Grammy-winning artist Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, are taking their relationship to new heights after reportedly moving in together.
Looks like Miley won't have to buy herself Flowers any longer!
On Wednesday, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Rose Colored Lenses singer and drummer boo have officially moved in together and are both "very happy," marking a significant step in their almost two-year relationship.
"Everyone loves Maxx," the insider dished, adding that "he's a great guy" and that the 31-year-old songstress is very happy with him.
The source also went on to describe him as being private and that he "doesn't like being in the press."
After, they revealed the pop star has "changed a lot" within the past few years since dating the musician, adding, "It's been good for her."
Despite staying under the radar for the most part, they were recently spotted in a PDA-filled sesh at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where Miley won her first-ever Grammy for her 2023 hit song, Flowers.
Miley celebrates Grammy wins with sexy British Vogue photoshoot
Miley Cyrus is no stranger to British Vogue. In fact, she's wowed fans numerous times in the past with stunning photos and heartfelt conversations surrounding her artistic evolution and sense of style.
And now, she's done it again.
The Hannah Montana alum will be featured in the magazine's March 2024 issue, focused on 40 iconic women stars, including Salma Hayek, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, and Victoria Beckham.
The full issue featuring Smiley Miley will be published on February 13.
