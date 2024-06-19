Miley Cyrus's romance with Maxx Morando reaches new heights: "She's truly thriving"

New York, New York - Miley Cyrus and her boo Maxx Morando are said to be living happy and "normal" lives together!

Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Maxx Morando have never been happier!

A source exclusively revealed the two lovebirds are "content" in their lives together, per PEOPLE.

"Miley is incredibly happy with Maxx," the insider said. "Her life with him is very normal and calm."

Both musicians were recently spotted attending dinner at Jinpachi in West Hollywood.

"[They] were really cute," another source spilled. Allegedly, the Flowers singer and Liily drummer were super friendly with other restaurant-goers.

Both even told patrons how incredible the food was and how they visited frequently.

"She's just cool all around," the source stated.



Miley and Maxx, who have been dating for two years now, moved in together earlier this year, and so far, it looks like it's been going perfectly – even to fans!

"I’m sorry but Miley and Maxx are perfect for eachother," one wrote under a recent photo of them together on Father's Day.

Another fan exclaimed, "Miley looks so genuinely happy!"