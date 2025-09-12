Liam Hemsworth reveals big romance news years after Miley Cyrus divorce!

Newrybar, Australia - Liam Hemsworth and his partner Gabriella Brooks have some big news to share: they are engaged!

Liam Hemsworth (l.) and Gabriella Brooks are getting married! © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 29-year-old model made the announcement on her Instagram on Friday, posting three pictures in which she shared images of the magical moment with her followers.



In the first photo – a black and white shot – she embraces her beau from behind, already showing off her sparkling ring.

This is followed by a snapshot of the sea – a hint that the proposal may have taken place on the beach.

Finally, she gives the world a closer look at the large diamond she'll be wearing on her left hand from now on!

In the caption, Brooks simply let a white heart speak for itself.

Liam, meanwhile, has not yet publicly commented on the happy news.