Liam Hemsworth reveals big romance news years after Miley Cyrus divorce!
Newrybar, Australia - Liam Hemsworth and his partner Gabriella Brooks have some big news to share: they are engaged!
The 29-year-old model made the announcement on her Instagram on Friday, posting three pictures in which she shared images of the magical moment with her followers.
In the first photo – a black and white shot – she embraces her beau from behind, already showing off her sparkling ring.
This is followed by a snapshot of the sea – a hint that the proposal may have taken place on the beach.
Finally, she gives the world a closer look at the large diamond she'll be wearing on her left hand from now on!
In the caption, Brooks simply let a white heart speak for itself.
Liam, meanwhile, has not yet publicly commented on the happy news.
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have been together for nearly six years
Gabriella and Liam were first spotted together in December 2019 when the Hunger Games star introduced his partner to his parents.
Shortly afterwards, an insider told Us Weekly that Liam was "happy to be moving on" in front of the public.
The source alluded to his years-long on-and-off relationship with pop star Miley Cyrus.
The two were a couple from 2009 to 2019 – with a few splits over the decade.
Miley and Liam got engaged twice, and in December 2018, they finally took the step down the aisle.
However, their marriage was not to last long: they went their separate ways in August 2019 and were officially divorced in January 2020.
