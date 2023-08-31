Miley Cyrus talks Disney Channel scandals and grueling work schedule
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus is tackling her past head-on in a series of TikTok videos celebrating her new song, Used To Be Young.
In Cyrus's Used To Be Young series on TikTok, the 30-year-old artist recently reflected on the 2008 Vanity Fair cover controversy, in which she was photographed draped in only a sheet at the age of 15.
"Everybody knows the controversy of the photo, but they don't really know the behind-the-scenes, which is always much more meaningful," she said in the clip.
Famed portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz captured the images of the child star.
"My little sister Noah [Cyrus] was sitting on Annie's lap and actually pushing the button of the camera taking the pictures," she continued. "My family was on set, and this was the first time I ever wore red lipstick."
Both Leibovitz and Cyrus issued statements regarding the context behind the shoot, which the Wrecking Ball singer apologized for shortly after it took place.
Reflecting on the situation now, Cyrus appreciates how the photo was the polar opposite of her Disney Channel persona.
"This image of me is a complete opposite of the bubble gum pop star that I had been known for being. But, really, really brilliant choices looking back now from those people."
The star also went on to talk about writing her first album, Meet Miley Cyrus, which happened to be done in the Malibu home she'd later reside in with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.
Miley Cyrus opens up about fire that destroyed her Malibu home
Cyrus started writing her own songs, including the Meet Miley Cyrus record, as a solo artist while working with a record producer in the house in Ramirez County.
She mentioned in the TikTok clip she never could have known that 15 years later, she would be living in that same house and that it would eventually burn down.
"That house had so much magic to it," Cyrus added. "It ended up really changing my life."
When the flames engulfed their ocean-side home, Cyrus was in South Africa filming for Netflix's Black Mirror while her then-fiancé Hemsworth was home and rescued all of their precious pets, per PEOPLE magazine.
"I'll never be happy that all those memories and pictures and things that I've loved are gone," she said. "But to have an experience like this - I find myself feeling more connected to being human again."
Miley Cyrus reveals her grueling work schedule as a child star
In another clip of the TikTok series, Cyrus listed off a typical workday back when she was only 13 years old.
The former child star said she was getting up at 5:30 AM, when she had her makeup done, before kicking off a day filled with interviews from 7:15 AM to 6:15 PM.
After the week wrapped up, Cyrus would fly back home and resume filming Hannah Montana.
"I'm a lot of things, but lazy is not one of them," she said while laughing in the video.
Despite the challenges she has faced, Cyrus has remained positive and focused on her flourishing career.
