Miley Cyrus talks Disney Channel scandals and grueling work schedule

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus is tackling her past head-on in a series of TikTok videos celebrating her new song , Used To Be Young.

Miley Cyrus reflected on her past in a series of TikTok videos in honor of her latest single, Used to Be Young. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection, ANGELA WEISS / AFP (TAG24 Edit)

In Cyrus's Used To Be Young series on TikTok, the 30-year-old artist recently reflected on the 2008 Vanity Fair cover controversy, in which she was photographed draped in only a sheet at the age of 15.

"Everybody knows the controversy of the photo, but they don't really know the behind-the-scenes, which is always much more meaningful," she said in the clip.



Famed portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz captured the images of the child star.

"My little sister Noah [Cyrus] was sitting on Annie's lap and actually pushing the button of the camera taking the pictures," she continued. "My family was on set, and this was the first time I ever wore red lipstick."

Both Leibovitz and Cyrus issued statements regarding the context behind the shoot, which the Wrecking Ball singer apologized for shortly after it took place.

Reflecting on the situation now, Cyrus appreciates how the photo was the polar opposite of her Disney Channel persona.

"This image of me is a complete opposite of the bubble gum pop star that I had been known for being. But, really, really brilliant choices looking back now from those people."

The star also went on to talk about writing her first album, Meet Miley Cyrus, which happened to be done in the Malibu home she'd later reside in with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.