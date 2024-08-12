Miley Cyrus tearfully accepts Disney Legend honor at D23: "It's legendary to be afraid and do it anyway"
Anaheim, California - Miley Cyrus got her flowers and teared up while making history as the youngest-ever Disney Legend at Sunday's D23 event!
The 31-year-old pop sensation was bestowed the coveted honor at the ultimate Disney fan event on Sunday evening in front of a roaring crowd of adoring fans.
After Lainey Wilson performed a gorgeous rendition of the Hannah Montana theme song, The Best of Worlds, Miley emotionally thanked fans while acknowledging her role as a "legend."
"I'm gonna let everybody get in on a little Disney Legend secret," the Flowers singer began, "I'm the one that tells you what you're not supposed to know."
"And what I want to say is that legends get scared, too. I'm scared right now, but the difference is we do it anyway, and all of you can do that every single day," she continued.
"It's legendary to be afraid and do it anyway. There is no such thing as failure when you try."
Miley Cyrus says she is "proud" of her Hannah Montana role
The Wrecking Ball hitmaker is currently entangled in some family drama with her dad and Hannah Montana costar Billy Ray Cyrus.
All of that seemed to be the furthest thing from Miley's mind during her acceptance speech, however, as she went on to reflect on her time as the iconic Disney character.
"I stand here still proud to have been 'Hannah Montana,'" the Can't Be Tamed artist expressed, adding, "This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, 'This is the life.'"
Cover photo: Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP