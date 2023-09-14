Millie Bobby Brown's Nineteen Steps: Critics weigh in on debut novel!

New York, New York - The first reviews of Nineteen Steps by Millie Bobby Brown are finally in, and it looks like the star may have a thrilling career off-screen ahead of her!

Millie Bobby Brown's debut novel, Nineteen Steps, hits bookstores on Tuesday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/fiction_book_reviews & Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 19-year-old has taken her first foray into the world of writing with the historical fiction novel, which draws inspiration from her own family's experiences.

Set during World War II, Nineteen Steps follows an 18-year-old named Nellie who is living in Bethnal Green when her life is turned upside down by the events of the war.

The Enola Holmes actor's debut novel has scored some notable praise from critics ahead of its release on Tuesday.

"You might open Nineteen Steps for the celebrity name, but stick with it for the history of an under-recognized event of World War II, a disaster still not satisfactorily resolved for many," Jessica Francis Kane said for The New York Times.

At the Associated Press, Rob Merrill noted the novel's focus on a star-crossed romance and subsequent love triangle, noting that while some elements may feel predictable to readers, it's still worth picking up.

"Time will tell if Brown has more stories in her, but her late, beloved grandmother would assuredly be proud of this first effort," he added.