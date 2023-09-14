Millie Bobby Brown's Nineteen Steps: Critics weigh in on debut novel!
New York, New York - The first reviews of Nineteen Steps by Millie Bobby Brown are finally in, and it looks like the star may have a thrilling career off-screen ahead of her!
The 19-year-old has taken her first foray into the world of writing with the historical fiction novel, which draws inspiration from her own family's experiences.
Set during World War II, Nineteen Steps follows an 18-year-old named Nellie who is living in Bethnal Green when her life is turned upside down by the events of the war.
The Enola Holmes actor's debut novel has scored some notable praise from critics ahead of its release on Tuesday.
"You might open Nineteen Steps for the celebrity name, but stick with it for the history of an under-recognized event of World War II, a disaster still not satisfactorily resolved for many," Jessica Francis Kane said for The New York Times.
At the Associated Press, Rob Merrill noted the novel's focus on a star-crossed romance and subsequent love triangle, noting that while some elements may feel predictable to readers, it's still worth picking up.
"Time will tell if Brown has more stories in her, but her late, beloved grandmother would assuredly be proud of this first effort," he added.
Is Millie Bobby Brown's Nineteen Steps worth a read?
As for the fan response to Nineteen Steps, bookworms can expect plenty of reviews to flood sites like Goodreads shortly after the novel hits bookstores on Tuesday, but a few lucky readers have already given their take after receiving Advanced Reader Copies.
"I loved the story and felt like I was there from the writing. Great book!" user Kelli Daugherty wrote on Goodreads.
Another reviewer warned fans to prepare some tissues before reading, as it's quite a tearjerker.
Many also praised the writing of Nineteen Steps, but Brown doesn't deserve all the credit there, as author Kathleen McGurl helped bring the Netflix star's family history to the page as a ghostwriter.
McGurl said on her blog that Brown sent over research she'd done about her family history and helped revise the drafts submitted by McGurl to work towards the finished product.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/fiction_book_reviews & Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP