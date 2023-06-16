Millie Bobby Brown drops exciting update on her next project

Millie Bobby Brown gave fans a new look at her upcoming debut novel, Nineteen Steps, on Friday. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 19-year-old first announced that she was working on her debut novel, which is titled Nineteen Steps, back in March.

On Friday, she confirmed some major progress on the project with the unveiling of its official cover.

In an Instagram video, Millie revealed that she'd received the first official copy of the novel, which draws inspiration from her family's experience during World War II. The historical fiction story follows 18-year-old Nellie Morris living in Bethnal Green during the war.

"This story is so personal to me and I love being able to bring you in for these early looks," she wrote in the caption.

Millie promises readers that they'll be "gripped" from the very first page, so fans certainly have quite an exciting read to look forward to.

As fans anxiously await Stranger Things season 5, the star has proven she's wasting no time in between projects with several exciting ventures!