Millie Bobby Brown celebrates exciting milestone for debut novel

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown is one step closer to her author era as she shares a thrilling update about her debut novel.

Millie Bobby Brown's debut novel hits bookstores this fall. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown

The 19-year-old Stranger Things star will be dropping her first book, a historical fiction novel called Nineteen Steps, this fall.

On Friday, Brown took to Instagram to unveil the first finished copy of the novel, which she read in an adorable snap featuring one of her dogs.

"It's finally here! I'm holding my first finished copy of my debut novel Nineteen Steps – I can't wait for you all to read it," she said in the caption.

Along with the reveal of the completed copy, Brown also announced dates for her upcoming book tour, which will feature stops in New York, Atlanta, London, and more.

The highly-anticipated novel has already earned praise from acclaimed authors in the genre as fans eagerly await its release.