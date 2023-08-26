Millie Bobby Brown celebrates exciting milestone for debut novel
Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown is one step closer to her author era as she shares a thrilling update about her debut novel.
The 19-year-old Stranger Things star will be dropping her first book, a historical fiction novel called Nineteen Steps, this fall.
On Friday, Brown took to Instagram to unveil the first finished copy of the novel, which she read in an adorable snap featuring one of her dogs.
"It's finally here! I'm holding my first finished copy of my debut novel Nineteen Steps – I can't wait for you all to read it," she said in the caption.
Along with the reveal of the completed copy, Brown also announced dates for her upcoming book tour, which will feature stops in New York, Atlanta, London, and more.
The highly-anticipated novel has already earned praise from acclaimed authors in the genre as fans eagerly await its release.
Millie Bobby Brown earns early praise for debut novel
Kate Quinn, known for her best-selling novels The Alice Network and The Rose Code, gushed over Brown's book in an advanced review, saying, "My inner history-loving teenage geek clapped her hands in ecstasy at the thought of a historical novel penned by Enola Holmes, and she wasn't disappointed."
Nineteen Steps draws inspiration from the Netflix star's own family history as it follows a fictional 18-year-old named Nellie, who lives in Bethnal Green amid World War II.
Fans can pick up a copy of the book when it hits stores on September 12.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown