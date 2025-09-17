Newsom brutally trolls Trump over latest rant: "Take your dementia meds, grandpa"

Sacramento, California - Californian Governor Gavin Newsom brutally trolled Donald Trump in a post on X that saw him joke that the president's latest social media ramblings are a sign of dementia.

Californian Governor Gavin Newsom (l.) slammed President Donald Trump's latest social media ramblings and told him to "take your dementia meds." © AFP/Mandel Ngan

"Take your dementia meds, grandpa," Newsom wrote in a mocking post on X, accompanied by an annotated screenshot. "You are making things up again."

Newsom was referencing a rant that Trump had posted on Truth Social, which accused the governor of allowing houses to burn during the Los Angeles fires earlier this year.

"Gavin Newscum, the Governor of California, is in final stages of approval to build Low Income Housing in Pacific Palisades," Trump wrote. "How unfair is that to the people that have suffered so much! Newscum allowed their houses to burn."

Newsom annotated Trump's post, fact-checking each of the Republican's claims and using evidence to point out each "lie" told.

"There is no state effort targeting new low-income housing in the Pacific Palisades," Newsom wrote, citing an LA Times article.

"The water in the Pacific Northwest DOES NOT reach or connect to water systems in California," he added, citing Forbes, before pointing out that the Governor doesn't issue housing permits in LA City.