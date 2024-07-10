How to buy the Olivia Rodrigo Stanley cup!
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo's anticipated Stanley collaboration is almost here, but snagging a cup for yourself will be no easy feat.
The 21-year-old singer has partnered with the ultra-viral Stanley brand to debut her own custom Quencher Tumbler, which will go on sale July 9.
The 40 oz. cup is in her signature purple hue and features colorful stars and the singer's "OR" logo across the front.
Considering Olivia's immense popularity and the rampant crowds for just about any limited-edition Stanley, it's safe to say this sale may be a bit of a free-for-all.
To help fans get a fair chance at snagging the cup, Stanley will employ a lottery-like system to select buyers for the drop. If you're getting flashbacks to the GUTS World Tour Ticketmaster queue, you've got the right idea.
So, how can Livies get a chance to buy the Stanley x Olivia Rodrigo collab?
How to sign up for the Olivia Rodrigo Stanley cup sale
The first step for any fan hoping to purchase the cup is to sign up on Stanley's website for the email notification, which will alert you when the Quencher goes on sale at 12 PM EST on Tuesday, July 9.
Once the entry window is open, you will need to find the email notification and click the "Enter Now" button or log into your account on EQL – a platform that works to prevent bots from joining highly in-demand launches.
Next, submit your entry through the EQL website before the window closes on Wednesday, July 10, at 12 PM EST. Fans are allowed one entry per person and two per household.
Fans who have signed up will then be notified by Stanley within 24 hours if their entry has been selected to participate in the sale.
Got all that?
Good luck, Livies! Mays the odds be ever in your favor.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@oliviarodrigo & Leon Bennett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP