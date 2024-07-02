Olivia Rodrigo reveals her custom Stanley cup design!

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has given fans a peek at her anticipated collaboration with Stanley!

After a big tease on Monday, the 21-year-old singer has finally revealed what her custom cup will look like.

The Stanley brand's official Instagram dropped a video of Olivia on Tuesday, which saw the star rock out on stage at the GUTS World Tour before stepping off to take a sip from the new cup.

As expected, the custom Quencher tumbler is purple, though it appears to be the slightly lighter shade she used for the cover of her debut album, SOUR, rather than the GUTS hue.

It also features colorful stars and the Grammy winner's signature "OR" logo on the front.

The 40 oz. Stanley x Olivia Rodrigo H2.0 FlowState Tumbler will be available for purchase for $55 beginning at 12 PM ET on July 9. Fans can sign up for both Stanley and Olivia's respective newsletters to be alerted when it is released.