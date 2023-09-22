How to get tickets for Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour on Ticketmaster

Olivia Rodrigo fans will have to battle Ticketmaster to score tickets to the GUTS Tour, but there are plenty of valuable tricks to help boost your odds.

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - The Ticketmaster war is about to commence for fans hoping to see Olivia Rodrigo on the GUTS Tour!

As any music aficionado will know, concert ticket sales have become more brutal than ever, and for fans of someone as popular as Rodrigo, securing tickets to the GUTS Tour will be no easy task. Thankfully, the wisdom of fans past will help guide the way to Ticketmaster success. While tickets are never guaranteed for such in-demand sales, there are ways to boost your odds of beating the system. Livvies can borrow these tricks of the trade to improve their chances of scoring coveted tickets to the GUTS Tour.

How will the Ticketmaster presales work for Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour?

For the GUTS Tour, Ticketmaster will be hosting two presales: American Express Early Access (exclusive for AmEx cardholders) and Registration Onsale. Fans who registered for the AmEx Presale received their email invitations on September 19, with the sale taking place on September 20. For the Registration Onsale, which is open to any fan with a Ticketmaster account who registered in advance, invitations will be sent on September 20, with the sale beginning on September 21. Both sales will begin at 3:00 PM local venue time.

How to use Ticketmaster to get Olivia Rodrigo tickets

The Ticketmaster sales for Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS Tour begin on September 20. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Due to the high demand for tickets, not every fan who registered will have access to the presales. Ticketmaster randomly selects fans to be invited, and the rest are placed on a waitlist.

As seen with ultra-popular shows like Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, a general sale after the presale is not guaranteed, so this is likely most Livvies' only shot at scoring tickets before having to turn to resellers. If you are lucky enough to earn an invite, there are some important steps to follow if you want to improve your odds of getting tickets.

Add your payment information to your account before the sale

To check out as quickly as possible, add your payment information to the payment section of your account BEFORE the presale. This way, you won't be scrambling for your card number during checkout, thus reducing the risk of losing the seats you selected before you get a chance to pay.

Research the seating chart ahead of time

Once the sale begins, tickets will disappear before your eyes, so you don't want to waste a second deciding where to sit. GUTS Tour seating charts can be viewed on the Ticketmaster site in advance, but be sure to find the chart for your specific venue so that it's accurate. Sites like A View from My Seat can give you a good sense of how far each section is from the stage, thus allowing you to make the most informed choice possible!

Enter the queue at least 10 minutes before the sale begins

For the best chances at scoring tickets, you'll want to be in the waiting room before the sale begins. Per Ticketmaster's advice, fans should enter the waiting room at least 10 minutes before the sale begins. Make sure you have a strong and reliable internet connection before you sign on!

Don't refresh once you're in the queue!

This one cannot be overemphasized, given the conflicting advice out there. Once the sale has begun and you enter the queue for tickets, do NOT refresh the page! As you wait, the number of people ahead of you will dwindle, with Ticketmaster automatically moving you to the purchase point, so there is no need to manually refresh.

Stick to just one Ticketmaster tab

Some fans may think they've cracked the code by attempting the presale through multiple Ticketmaster tabs, but that won't work. While some sales may let you have another tab for a different date, you cannot have two queue tabs for the same show open. And do not try your luck - you will kicked out of the queue if you attempt to open another tab of it!