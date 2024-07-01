Is Olivia Rodrigo partnering with Stanley for a custom cup?

Los Angeles, California - The buzz around the ultra-viral Stanley cups is about to get even crazier, as it looks like the brand has teamed up with Olivia Rodrigo for a new design!

On Monday, the official Stanley Instagram page shared a new video featuring the silhouette of its iconic Quencher tumbler beneath a purple screen and star-shaped confetti.

The video included audio of a quick drumbeat and a roaring crowd, along with the caption, "We pay attention to things that most people ignore."

The caption, of course, riffs on lyrics from Olivia's GUTS opening track, all-american bitch, and the connection was further teased with her signature purple hue and the star confetti used on her current world tour.

It's safe to say the collab has fans obsessed, but this isn't the first time the team-up has been teased!