Is Olivia Rodrigo partnering with Stanley for a custom cup?
Los Angeles, California - The buzz around the ultra-viral Stanley cups is about to get even crazier, as it looks like the brand has teamed up with Olivia Rodrigo for a new design!
On Monday, the official Stanley Instagram page shared a new video featuring the silhouette of its iconic Quencher tumbler beneath a purple screen and star-shaped confetti.
The video included audio of a quick drumbeat and a roaring crowd, along with the caption, "We pay attention to things that most people ignore."
The caption, of course, riffs on lyrics from Olivia's GUTS opening track, all-american bitch, and the connection was further teased with her signature purple hue and the star confetti used on her current world tour.
It's safe to say the collab has fans obsessed, but this isn't the first time the team-up has been teased!
Will Olivia Rodrigo release her own custom Stanley Quencher?
In a recent summer post shared to X, Olivia's official fan account shared footage of the Grammy winner getting dolled up in front of a camera while sipping on a white Stanley.
This may not be the Stanley she's working on, as one can assume it would be in purple – after all, she practically owns the color after using it as the key hue for both of her albums!
Further details remain elusive, but considering the utter madness that ensued for Target's pink Stanley collection, fans may want to keep a very close eye out for news on this collab!
