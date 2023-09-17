Olivia Rodrigo flaunts her sophomore album glow-up with viral TikTok trend

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo has sparked plenty of new TikTok trends with the release of her sophomore album, GUTS , and she's got fans feeling nostalgic with her own spin on one viral trend.

Olivia Rodrigo revealed her second album glow-up with her spin on a GUTS-inspired TikTok trend. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb

The 20-year-old blessed fans with GUTS on September 8, and ever since then, Livvies have been flaunting their creativity with a number of viral trends inspired by the album.

In one such trend, fans reveal a side-by-side slideshow of two photos of themselves: the first taken in 2021 (the release year of Rodrigo's debut, SOUR) and the second in 2023 (the release of GUTS).

The trend has documented glow-ups galore, and the drivers license singer herself has now taken part to reveal her own transformation.

On Saturday, Rodrigo dropped a post set to the tune of ballad of a homeschooled girl featuring two photos of herself.

In the first, she celebrates the release of SOUR while rocking a matching t-shirt and a cassette of the record in front of a floral arrangement. The second sees Rodrigo today, rocking fresh GUTS merch and holding a CD of the album.