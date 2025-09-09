Olivia Rodrigo surprises fans with all-new live vinyl!

Olivia Rodrigo has released a new vinyl recording of her Glastonbury 2025 performance. © IMAGO / Avalon.red

The 22-year-old singer revealed Monday that her set at the historic music festival in June will be made available as a vinyl record through the BBC.

The 2LP includes her complete Glastonbury performance with hits from both GUTS and SOUR, along with two special duets with The Cure's Robert Smith.

The profits from the duo's two covers – Friday I'm In Love and Just Like Heaven – will benefit Doctors Without Borders.

According to the pop star's website, the records will ship on December 5.

The announcement fell on the anniversary of Olivia's sophomore album GUTS, and the Grammy winner marked the day with a few never-before-seen snaps from the era, including a peek at the prototype for her iconic ring set from the album cover!