Perez Hilton wages war against Blake Lively over subpoena in Justin Baldoni case
Los Angeles, California - Celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton hopes to "quash" Blake Lively's subpoena with his court hearing after being dragged into her legal war with Justin Baldoni!
The 47-year-old told Page Six that he's "optimistic" about fighting Lively's subpoena at his Thursday hearing.
"I feel like I'm in my Elle Woods era, or, like, Kim Kardashian studying for the bar," Hilton said, noting that he "didn't want to" take on the subpoena alone.
He explained, "Some people think I'm doing this for content. Uh, no! If I would have had a lawyer offer to help me pro bono, I would have jumped at that chance. I could have still gotten a ton of content without having to represent myself."
In the August mandate, Lively accused the writer of using his titular blog to boost Baldoni's alleged smear campaign against her with "more than 500 pieces of video content."
Perez Hilton responds to Blake Lively's allegations
Hilton, who denied being part of any retaliatory acts against Lively, called the subpoena "burdensome," "too broad" and threatening to his "journalistic sources and work product" as well as his "privileged and protected information."
The media personality said he's "cautiously optimistic that the law is on his side and it should be easy for this judge to grant his motion to quash in full," but admitted that "anything can happen."
"I want to thank Blake Lively and her lawyers," he added. "Because of them, I am now stronger and smarter. I know a lot more about the legal system, the courts, the laws, and I will use this to be an even better reporter going forward. And it will help me and my job as a journalist."
