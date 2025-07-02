Blake Lively subpoenas Candace Owens, Perez Hilton, and more in Justin Baldoni case
New York, New York - Blake Lively's legal team has subpoenaed a number of online commentators amid her legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.
As reported by TMZ on Tuesday, attorneys representing the 37-year-old actor have issued subpoenas to several content creators who have covered Lively's accusations of sexual harassment and retaliation against Baldoni.
Among them is Candace Owens, a far-right commentator who has extensively covered the legal battle and largely sided with the 41-year-old filmmaker over Lively.
Owens has faced significant backlash over the years for her outspoken criticism of feminism, Covid-19 vaccines, and the LGBTQ+ community.
Amid her coverage of the Lively-Baldoni saga, Owens also shared numerous videos claiming that Harvey Weinstein was "wrongfully convicted" of rape and sexual assault.
She said in a new TikTok video that she has not received a subpoena and added in a statement, "Given the fact that I have not received any subpoena yet, I appreciate Blake's team leaking this to TMZ to alert me to it.
"And, of course, I have not the slightest idea what I am being subpoenaed for as I knew none of these parties when their respective lawsuits were filed. But stay tuned, and I'll let audiences know on my podcast!"
Celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton was also reported to have been subpoenaed, along with YouTuber Andy Signore. Both have covered the case closely as well.
Lively's team is seeking any communication between the content creators and Baldoni's attorneys, which could support her allegations that the Jane the Virgin star hired a PR team to conduct a retalitory smear campaign against her.
Content creators get pulled into Lively-Baldoni legal battle
Notably, Hilton was previously represented by Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, as reported by People.
Signore, meanwhile, has shared "exclusive" statements from Freedman on his social media pages before they were widely reported by other outlets.
Baldoni's side has publicly thanked content creators for supporting his side amid the legal battle, which is expected to go to trial in 2026.
In a statement shared last month, Freedman said, "We are grateful for the organic show of support from the public and for the dedication of the internet sleuth community who continue to cover the case with discernment and integrity."
Baldoni's countersuit against Lively – which accused her, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist of defamation and extortion, among other claims – was tossed by a federal judge last month.
