Blake Lively subpoenas Candace Owens, Perez Hilton, and more in Justin Baldoni case

New York, New York - Blake Lively's legal team has subpoenaed a number of online commentators amid her legal battle with her It Ends With Us co- star , Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively's (c.) legal team has reportedly subpoenaed a number of online commentators, including Candace Owens (l.) and Perez Hilton. © Collage: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP, IMAGO / NurPhoto, Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As reported by TMZ on Tuesday, attorneys representing the 37-year-old actor have issued subpoenas to several content creators who have covered Lively's accusations of sexual harassment and retaliation against Baldoni.

Among them is Candace Owens, a far-right commentator who has extensively covered the legal battle and largely sided with the 41-year-old filmmaker over Lively.

Owens has faced significant backlash over the years for her outspoken criticism of feminism, Covid-19 vaccines, and the LGBTQ+ community.

Amid her coverage of the Lively-Baldoni saga, Owens also shared numerous videos claiming that Harvey Weinstein was "wrongfully convicted" of rape and sexual assault.

She said in a new TikTok video that she has not received a subpoena and added in a statement, "Given the fact that I have not received any subpoena yet, I appreciate Blake's team leaking this to TMZ to alert me to it.

"And, of course, I have not the slightest idea what I am being subpoenaed for as I knew none of these parties when their respective lawsuits were filed. But stay tuned, and I'll let audiences know on my podcast!"

Celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton was also reported to have been subpoenaed, along with YouTuber Andy Signore. Both have covered the case closely as well.

Lively's team is seeking any communication between the content creators and Baldoni's attorneys, which could support her allegations that the Jane the Virgin star hired a PR team to conduct a retalitory smear campaign against her.