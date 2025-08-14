Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni's lawyers of retaliatory acts in tense deposition

New York, New York - Brief excerpts from Blake Lively's deposition have revealed that she accused her co- star , Justin Baldoni, and his lawyer of an ongoing smear campaign in retaliation for coming forward with her allegations of sexual harassment.

Blake Lively hit back at her co-star's attorney during her tense deposition on July 31. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Per E! Online, the Gossip Girl alum had a tense back-and-forth with attorney Bryan Freeman over the claims of a retaliation campaign against her during the July 31 deposition.

Freeman reportedly asked Lively in the 300-page testimony, "When did the smear campaign end?" to which Lively replied, "It doesn't feel like it's ended."

"It's still ongoing?" the attorney continued.

"It feels that way, yes," she answered.

Freeman then questioned, "Who do you believe is involved in the ongoing smear campaign?" leading Lively to answer, "I believe – outside of what I know through attorneys – I believe that the defendants are involved."

When asked which defendants specifically, the Age of Adaline star replied, "All of them. And I believe you are."