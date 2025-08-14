Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni's lawyers of retaliatory acts in tense deposition
New York, New York - Brief excerpts from Blake Lively's deposition have revealed that she accused her co-star, Justin Baldoni, and his lawyer of an ongoing smear campaign in retaliation for coming forward with her allegations of sexual harassment.
Per E! Online, the Gossip Girl alum had a tense back-and-forth with attorney Bryan Freeman over the claims of a retaliation campaign against her during the July 31 deposition.
Freeman reportedly asked Lively in the 300-page testimony, "When did the smear campaign end?" to which Lively replied, "It doesn't feel like it's ended."
"It's still ongoing?" the attorney continued.
"It feels that way, yes," she answered.
Freeman then questioned, "Who do you believe is involved in the ongoing smear campaign?" leading Lively to answer, "I believe – outside of what I know through attorneys – I believe that the defendants are involved."
When asked which defendants specifically, the Age of Adaline star replied, "All of them. And I believe you are."
Blake Lively stands on smear campaign allegations
The mom of four added, "I believe the act of a retaliatory lawsuit and the press that you have done and the statements that you have made about me and my character have felt incredibly retaliatory."
In a previous filing, the A Simple Favor star accused Baldoni and his team of leaking details from the deposition to the media and requested that the judge to seal the documents, which was granted.
Lively's rep further said of the deposition in a statement, "There is an overwhelming amount of evidence documenting the smear campaign instigated by Justin Baldoni, Melissa Nathan, Jed Wallace, and the rest of the Wayfarer Parties."
