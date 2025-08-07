Blake Lively rips Perez Hilton in new court filing – and here's his response!

Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively accused Perez Hilton of aiding Justin Baldoni amid the It Ends With Us co- star 's heated legal war!

Blake Lively (r.) has alleged that Perez Hilton (l.) made disparaging media content amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to US Weekly, the Gossip Girl alum's latest filing alleges that the 47-year-old media personality generated smear content for Baldoni's team after he failed to respond to her subpoena.

Lively's lawyer stated, "Since August 2024, Mr. Hilton has created more than 500 pieces of video content about Ms. Lively, almost entirely disparaging, and about the same number of posts of sensational headlines."

The Another Simple Favor actor, who is suing Baldoni for sexual harassment, accused the blogger of calling her a "bully" who "lies" and is "trying to silence" Baldoni.

Her lawyers added that "Hilton's videos are punctuated by name-calling Ms. Lively, coining mocking terms for her including 'Blackface Blake,' 'Lying Lively,' 'Ku Klux Khaleesi,' and 'Litigious Lively.'"