Blake Lively rips Perez Hilton in new court filing – and here's his response!
Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively accused Perez Hilton of aiding Justin Baldoni amid the It Ends With Us co-star's heated legal war!
According to US Weekly, the Gossip Girl alum's latest filing alleges that the 47-year-old media personality generated smear content for Baldoni's team after he failed to respond to her subpoena.
Lively's lawyer stated, "Since August 2024, Mr. Hilton has created more than 500 pieces of video content about Ms. Lively, almost entirely disparaging, and about the same number of posts of sensational headlines."
The Another Simple Favor actor, who is suing Baldoni for sexual harassment, accused the blogger of calling her a "bully" who "lies" and is "trying to silence" Baldoni.
Her lawyers added that "Hilton's videos are punctuated by name-calling Ms. Lively, coining mocking terms for her including 'Blackface Blake,' 'Lying Lively,' 'Ku Klux Khaleesi,' and 'Litigious Lively.'"
Perez Hilton says he's "not afraid" of Blake Lively and denies smear campaign allegations
The journalist responded to Lively's filing, telling The New York Post, "I was not part of any smear campaign against her. I was not working on behalf of anyone. I was not paid by anyone."
He continued, saying, "After reading Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against her and his first amended complaint, my opinions and support shifted."
Lively also asked a Manhattan federal judge to enforce Hilton's subpoena, stating that Baldoni and the other defendants have not revealed messages exchanged with Hilton.
"She is asking me for information that is privileged," Hilton further shared.
"She is also asking me for information that she could and should obtain from the parties in this case, the Wayfarer defendants, not from me – a nonparty to this litigation."
"I did nothing wrong," he concluded. "I am not afraid of Blake Lively."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP