Rihanna sparks A$AP Rocky marriage rumors with bridal snaps

RiRi's got marriage on the brain! Rihanna unveiled her new Savage x Fenty collection, At First Sight, which has intensified wedding rumors with A$AP Rocky.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna's latest Savage x Fenty drop has further sparked marriage rumors with A$AP Rocky!

Rihanna has reignited rumors that she's secretly married to A$AP Rocky with her new Savage x Fenty bridal lingerie line.
On Tuesday, the 37-year-old fashion mogul revealed her newest collection, called At First Sight, via Instagram, where she left very little to the imagination in the honeymoon-ready line.

RiRi's first post captured her modeling the bridal lingerie set that featured a blush pink bustier, thong, thigh-high stockings, and a matching veil while laying on satin pink sheets.

The Diamonds hitmaker dropped more sexy images in the following post, where she was seen striking more provocative poses and hilariously smashing a wedding cake with her white pointed-toe stilettos.

The racy campaign has reignited rumors that the mom of two is engaged to the A$AP Rocky, or even secretly married already!

Rocky's latest interview with Vogue has also added fuel to the gossip as the hip-hop star gushed over his longtime partner by calling their love "internal, external, infinite, the past, the future." Is Rihanna's latest line a subtle nod to her and Rocky's alleged marriage?

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/badgalriri & IMAGO/MediaPunch

