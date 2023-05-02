Rihanna gives bridal vibes with stunning gown at Met 2023 Gala
New York, New York - Though Rihanna arrived to the 2023 Met Gala fashionably late, but right on time to shut down the red carpet!
While guests began to flock to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night, the 35-year-old Bad Gal pulled up considerably late.
But RiRi's debut on the red carpet was well worth the wait!
The heavily-pregnant singer upped her chic maternity style with a daring all-white ensemble covering most of her body and her head.
The bottom half of the dress billowed out in a gorgeous A-line, while the top consisted entirely of large white floral designs beginning around her hips and going all the way over her head.
Minutes after her arrival, Rihanna removed the top portion of dress, revealing a more fitted bodice with spaghetti straps that showed off her growing baby bump.
Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky secretly married?
Meanwhile, the Diamonds singer's partner, A$AP Rocky, matched her fly with a simple white shirt under a dark blazer, a dark tie, sunglasses and black shoes.
The 34-year-old rapper added a red plaid high-low kilt over bedazzled wide-leg jeans to his show-stopping ensemble.
The couple's fit, particularly RiRi's gorgeous gown, seems to give off major wedding vibes!
The expecting parents haven't shared if marriage is in the near-future for them.
But it wouldn't be shocking if the pair pulled a secret wedding under our noses!
Cover photo: Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP