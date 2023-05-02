Rihanna gives bridal vibes with stunning gown at Met 2023 Gala

New York, New York - Though Rihanna arrived to the 2023 Met Gala fashionably late, but right on time to shut down the red carpet!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stunned with their matching outfits at the 2023 Met Gala. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While guests began to flock to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night, the 35-year-old Bad Gal pulled up considerably late.

But RiRi's debut on the red carpet was well worth the wait!

The heavily-pregnant singer upped her chic maternity style with a daring all-white ensemble covering most of her body and her head.

The bottom half of the dress billowed out in a gorgeous A-line, while the top consisted entirely of large white floral designs beginning around her hips and going all the way over her head.

Minutes after her arrival, Rihanna removed the top portion of dress, revealing a more fitted bodice with spaghetti straps that showed off her growing baby bump.