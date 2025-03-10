Rihanna shares epic response to shady dig at her sons' names

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna shared a rare look at the birth of both of her sons – but a fan's comment underneath received a spicy clapback from the pop star!

Rihanna (c.) defended her sons RZA (r.) and Riot Rose after a fan criticized their names. © Screenshot/Instagram/@badgalriri

The multi-hyphenate dropped never-before-seen images from when she gave birth to her sons RZA and Riot Rose in honor of International Women's Day on Instagram.

The pics featured RiRi decked out in pearls and shades while lying in a hospital bed and cuddling her newborn sons.

She captioned the post, "by far the most powerful thing I've ever done as a woman…my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay."

The Diamonds hitmaker added, "1- RZA, 2- Riot Rose. And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don't ask, a lot was happening."

But, there was one follower who openly criticized RiRi's son's names, writing under the post, "I hate their names so bad."

Clapping back at the hater, the Stay artist aptly fired back, "Okay Tatiana."