Rihanna reveals she's dropping her first song in three years!

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna 's newest track , Friend of Mine, which will be featured in the upcoming Smurfs movie , will be released this Friday!

Rihanna is set to release her first song in three years for the new Smurfs movie. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

SOS!

On Wednesday, the expecting superstar revealed that the track will drop this Friday in a new Instagram post that featured the official trailer for the live-action musical.

RiRi is also seen in the teaser singing a snippet of the Afrobeats-inspired dance song in the studio while wearing a blue jacket and blue beads in her hair, saying, "You're looking like a friend of mine."

Even though it's not her long-awaited "R9" album, at least RiRi has finally answered her fandom's plea for some new tunes!

The Work hitmaker voices the character of Smurfette in the family film, which also stars John Goodman, Nick Offerman, and Sandra Oh, which hits theaters on July 18.