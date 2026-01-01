Sabrina Carpenter reveals fiery mishap in 2025 photo dump
Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter has had an eventful year – and not just in terms of her pop music career!
Sabrina reminisced on another successful year, with big moments like the release of her new album Man's Best Friend, her Short n' Sweet tour, a duet with country icon Dolly Parton, and much more.
But among these insights came something more sour than sweet: a house fire that she herself was responsible for!
"set my bathroom on fire by accident," the Nonsense singer wrote over the photo, which showed a charred countertop next to the sink.
She didn't spill how the fire occurred, but she seemed to be taking the mishap with humor, adding a white heart to the caption.
Sabrina's New Year's photo dump came just a few days after she treated her fans to a big Christmas surprise: a brand-new song from Man's Best Friend!
Sabrina Carpenter treats fans to a Christmas surprise
After Man's Best Friend first dropped in August, fans were only able to listen to the bonus track Such a Funny Way on the deluxe vinyl – but that's all over now!
To thank her fans for a "beautiful" year, she added the track to all streaming platforms.
"i love you guys so much," Sabrina wrote.
"Thank you for caring for these songs the way i do and for such a special 2025!! I feel lucky to know there's still so much good to come."
Among that good is her six Grammy nominations for Man's Best Friend – including Album of the Year. The 2026 ceremony is set to take place in Los Angeles on February 1.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter & ANGELA WEISS / AFP