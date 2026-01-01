Sabrina Carpenter reveals fiery mishap in 2025 photo dump

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter has had an eventful year – and not just in terms of her pop music career!

Sabrina Carpenter revealed she accidentally set fire to her bathroom in 2025. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Shortly before the clock struck midnight on Wednesday, the 26-year-old shared some of her 2025 memories with her Instagram followers.

Sabrina reminisced on another successful year, with big moments like the release of her new album Man's Best Friend, her Short n' Sweet tour, a duet with country icon Dolly Parton, and much more.

But among these insights came something more sour than sweet: a house fire that she herself was responsible for!

"set my bathroom on fire by accident," the Nonsense singer wrote over the photo, which showed a charred countertop next to the sink.

She didn't spill how the fire occurred, but she seemed to be taking the mishap with humor, adding a white heart to the caption.

Sabrina's New Year's photo dump came just a few days after she treated her fans to a big Christmas surprise: a brand-new song from Man's Best Friend!