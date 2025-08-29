Sabrina Carpenter drops Man's Best Friend, plus a spicy disco Rocky Horror-inspired music video!

Sabrina Carpenter's album Man's Best Friend is live, and her inspo for the Tears music video is clear... it's Rocky Horror Picture Show vibes, y'all! Woohoo!

By Steffi Feldman

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter's album Man's Best Friend is officially live, and her inspo for the new Tears music video is clear... it's Rocky Horror Picture Show vibes, y'all! Woohoo!

What happens in Sabrina Carpenter's Tears music video?

Sabrina Carpenter is thrust into the wacky fever dream of a house alongside the Frank-N-Furter stand-in, played by the fabulous Colman Domingo. © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/Sabrina Carpenter After an initial getting-to-know-you period, the newfound besties get into all kinds of hijinks amongst a crowd of diva drag queens who are giving sinister yet sensational performances. They sassily chainsaw chairs and dance the night away to the music, all sporting their best '70s drag "lewks." At one point, Sabrina dons her white undies and a bra (like the o.g. Janet Weiss before her) and walks through a room of mirrors and an otherworldly red hallway with clawing manicured hands popping out all over. The best bit comes when she does a surprisingly impressive pole dance in the middle of a moonlit cornfield as her drag queen pal watches approvingly. Celebrities Blake Lively keeps birthday low-key amid Taylor Swift and Justin Baldoni drama Megan Fox Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's daughter bring them back together? A few more flashes to group dance numbers (Time Warp, anyone?), gorgeous '70s-looking set pieces, and a bold celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in a time when the Trump administration has taken a harsh stance against America's gay and trans communities. The video ends with the sudden appearance of a guy (the stand-in for Barry Bostwick's character Brad Majors from Rocky Horror.

The video shows off a few more flashes to group dance numbers (Time Warp, anyone?), gorgeous '70s-looking set pieces, and a bold celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/Sabrina Carpenter

The best bit comes when Sabrina Carpenter does a surprisingly impressive pole dance in the middle of a moonlit cornfield. Another scene shows her walking through an otherworldly red hallway with clawing manicured hands popping out all over. © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/Sabrina Carpenter

After an initial getting-to-know-you period, the newfound besties get into all kinds of crazy hijinks together! © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/Sabrina Carpenter