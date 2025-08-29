Sabrina Carpenter drops Man's Best Friend, plus a spicy disco Rocky Horror-inspired music video!
Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter's album Man's Best Friend is officially live, and her inspo for the new Tears music video is clear... it's Rocky Horror Picture Show vibes, y'all! Woohoo!
The homage to the iconic 1975 classic comes after Sabrina's previous spoof of retro campy horror comedy Death Becomes Her for the Taste music video off of last year's Short n' Sweet.
In the new video – which is gorgeously and creatively shot by Sean Price Williams for director Bardia Zeinali – the Espresso artist can be seen wandering into a spooky-looking house after her car breaks down.
This same thing happens in Rocky Horror, so it's no coincidence that Sabrina (playing the proxy of Susan Sarandon's character, Janet Weiss) peeks inside to see a heavily muscled arm and leg sliding on some fishnet stockings.
Soon enough, she is thrust into the wacky fever dream of a house alongside the Frank-N-Furter stand-in, played by the fabulous Colman Domingo. Then things really start getting wild...
What happens in Sabrina Carpenter's Tears music video?
After an initial getting-to-know-you period, the newfound besties get into all kinds of hijinks amongst a crowd of diva drag queens who are giving sinister yet sensational performances. They sassily chainsaw chairs and dance the night away to the music, all sporting their best '70s drag "lewks."
At one point, Sabrina dons her white undies and a bra (like the o.g. Janet Weiss before her) and walks through a room of mirrors and an otherworldly red hallway with clawing manicured hands popping out all over.
The best bit comes when she does a surprisingly impressive pole dance in the middle of a moonlit cornfield as her drag queen pal watches approvingly.
A few more flashes to group dance numbers (Time Warp, anyone?), gorgeous '70s-looking set pieces, and a bold celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in a time when the Trump administration has taken a harsh stance against America's gay and trans communities.
The video ends with the sudden appearance of a guy (the stand-in for Barry Bostwick's character Brad Majors from Rocky Horror.
Alas, Sabrina swiftly stabs him through the heart with her high-heeled shoe because "everyone has to die every video," a joke about the Nonsense singer killing off would-be love interests in the vids for Taste and Feather.
"He was a nice one, too," Sabrina muses sadly to the camera. "[But] you have to give the people what they want!"
