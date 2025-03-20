Sabrina Carpenter tweaked song lyrics after Dolly Parton's sweet advice

Los Angeles, California - Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter got a taste of country music icon Dolly Parton's wisdom earlier this year when the duo teamed up for a duet!

Sabrina Carpenter (r.) nabbed some sweet advice from country music legend Dolly Parton during their recent collaboration. © Collage: Jason Kempin & HENRY NICHOLLS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent interview with Knox News, Dolly opened up about singing with Sabrina on a remix of Please Please Please back in February.

"Of course, she can talk a little bad now and then," the Jolene singer said of Sabrina.

She continued, "I told her, I said, now, I don't cuss. I don't make fun of Jesus. I don't talk bad about God, and I don't say dirty words, on camera, but known to if I get mad enough."

Sabrina then reworked parts of the track to reflect Dolly's input, changing lyrics like "don't embarrass me motherf**ker" to "don't embarrass me like the others."

Fans are still buzzing about the duet, using platforms like TikTok to share their hilarious "music video-style" clips.