Sabrina Carpenter tweaked song lyrics after Dolly Parton's sweet advice
Los Angeles, California - Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter got a taste of country music icon Dolly Parton's wisdom earlier this year when the duo teamed up for a duet!
In a recent interview with Knox News, Dolly opened up about singing with Sabrina on a remix of Please Please Please back in February.
"Of course, she can talk a little bad now and then," the Jolene singer said of Sabrina.
She continued, "I told her, I said, now, I don't cuss. I don't make fun of Jesus. I don't talk bad about God, and I don't say dirty words, on camera, but known to if I get mad enough."
Sabrina then reworked parts of the track to reflect Dolly's input, changing lyrics like "don't embarrass me motherf**ker" to "don't embarrass me like the others."
Fans are still buzzing about the duet, using platforms like TikTok to share their hilarious "music video-style" clips.
Dolly also dished about how much she loves working with other artists like Sabrina, Beyoncé, and even, The Wiggles!
And, who knows? Sabrina and Dolly could have another project up their sleeves in the near future.
Cover photo: Collage: Jason Kempin & HENRY NICHOLLS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP