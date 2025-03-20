Sabrina Carpenter tweaked song lyrics after Dolly Parton's sweet advice

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter got a taste of Dolly Parton's country music wisdom earlier this year when the duo teamed up for a duet for Please Please Please.

By Jenna Cavaliere

Los Angeles, California - Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter got a taste of country music icon Dolly Parton's wisdom earlier this year when the duo teamed up for a duet!

Sabrina Carpenter (r.) nabbed some sweet advice from country music legend Dolly Parton during their recent collaboration.
Sabrina Carpenter (r.) nabbed some sweet advice from country music legend Dolly Parton during their recent collaboration.  © Collage: Jason Kempin & HENRY NICHOLLS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent interview with Knox News, Dolly opened up about singing with Sabrina on a remix of Please Please Please back in February.

"Of course, she can talk a little bad now and then," the Jolene singer said of Sabrina.

She continued, "I told her, I said, now, I don't cuss. I don't make fun of Jesus. I don't talk bad about God, and I don't say dirty words, on camera, but known to if I get mad enough."

Cardi B fires back at Kanye West's claim she'll be irrelevant in 10 years!
Cardi B Cardi B fires back at Kanye West's claim she'll be irrelevant in 10 years!

Sabrina then reworked parts of the track to reflect Dolly's input, changing lyrics like "don't embarrass me motherf**ker" to "don't embarrass me like the others."

Fans are still buzzing about the duet, using platforms like TikTok to share their hilarious "music video-style" clips.

Dolly also dished about how much she loves working with other artists like Sabrina, Beyoncé, and even, The Wiggles!

And, who knows? Sabrina and Dolly could have another project up their sleeves in the near future.

Cover photo: Collage: Jason Kempin & HENRY NICHOLLS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Sabrina Carpenter: