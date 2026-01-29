Sydney Sweeney shows off sultry lingerie line after Hollywood sign stunt

Los Angeles, California - Sydney Sweeney's "secret" is out, as The Housemaid star has officially unveiled her upcoming lingerie line, Syrn!

Sydney Sweeney boldly promoted her new lingerie line, Syrn, by modeling one of the sets on the streets of LA. © IMAGO / WENN

After the 28-year-old pulled a risky move by decorating Los Angeles' iconic Hollywood sign in bras, Sydney has given fans a proper peek at her latest business venture.

In honor of her new lingerie brand's Friday drop, The White Lotus alum dropped several racy images of herself modeling the sexy merchandise.

Under one Instagram post, she wrote, "The secret is finally out… say hello to @syrn. this is lingerie you wear for YOU, no explanation, no apology."

She further celebrated the launch with a snap of herself in the streets of Los Angeles rocking one of the sets from the collection, which included a matching burgundy bralette, panties, a garter, and a garter belt.

But will the Anyone But You star face punishment for desecrating the iconic sign?

Per TMZ, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce "did not grant a license or permission of any kind to the production involving Sydney Sweeney."