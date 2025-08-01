Insiders reveal adorable story behind Travis Kelce's viral Taylor Swift photo dump

New York, New York - Travis Kelce reportedly took every step to make sure that Taylor Swift was comfortable with his internet-breaking photo dump showcasing their offseason adventures!

Insiders have revealed that Travis Kelce (l.) ran "every single image" by Taylor Swift before posting their viral photo dump. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@killatrav

Per Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop report published on Monday, the 35-year-old tight end made sure to run "every single image" by Taylor before posting them last week.

"He didn't want to post anything she wasn't 100% comfortable with," one insider dished.

"He respects her privacy – always has."

The 35-year-old pop star made her debut on Travis' Instagram page via a slideshow of 13 snaps documenting his "adventures" from the NFL offseason.

The photos showed the happy couple out at dinner, playing in the snow, and enjoying some wine with friends.

The slideshow even showed just how close Travis has become with Taylor's family, as her brother Austin made an appearance in a snap from a boys-only fishing trip.

While the Super Bowl champ is "proud" of their romance and wants to share it with the world, he also "wants her to feel safe."

"That's part of why she trusts him," the source added.