Travis Kelce talks meeting Prince William with Taylor Swift: "The coolest motherf**ker"

London, UK - Travis Kelce has spilled the tea on his London adventures with his brother, Jason, and girlfriend, Taylor Swift , as the athlete jetted across the pond for the pop star's latest shows.

Travis Kelce (l.) has spilled the tea on his meeting with Prince William while attending The Eras Tour in London over the weekend. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift

On Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis and Jason dished on their experience in London to attend Taylor's concerts over the weekend.

The Chiefs star was by the Karma singer's side for a royal welcome at Friday's show, greeting Prince William and his little ones, George and Charlotte, backstage.

"Dude, he was the coolest motherf**ker," Travis said of the future king, adding that the kids were an "absolute delight to meet."

But the self-described "American idiot" admitted that he was wary of navigating the interaction given the strict royal protocols.

Jason revealed that they were given a "warning" about how to behave but said that there was no need to "bow or curtsy" since it was not an official royal event.

The Grammy winner dropped a selfie alongside Travis, William, George, and Charlotte to Instagram that night, wishing the prince a happy birthday as well.

The now-retired Eagles center gushed over Taylor's show, confessing that he teared up seeing her perform for the first time.