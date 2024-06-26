Travis Kelce talks meeting Prince William with Taylor Swift: "The coolest motherf**ker"
London, UK - Travis Kelce has spilled the tea on his London adventures with his brother, Jason, and girlfriend, Taylor Swift, as the athlete jetted across the pond for the pop star's latest shows.
On Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis and Jason dished on their experience in London to attend Taylor's concerts over the weekend.
The Chiefs star was by the Karma singer's side for a royal welcome at Friday's show, greeting Prince William and his little ones, George and Charlotte, backstage.
"Dude, he was the coolest motherf**ker," Travis said of the future king, adding that the kids were an "absolute delight to meet."
But the self-described "American idiot" admitted that he was wary of navigating the interaction given the strict royal protocols.
Jason revealed that they were given a "warning" about how to behave but said that there was no need to "bow or curtsy" since it was not an official royal event.
The Grammy winner dropped a selfie alongside Travis, William, George, and Charlotte to Instagram that night, wishing the prince a happy birthday as well.
The now-retired Eagles center gushed over Taylor's show, confessing that he teared up seeing her perform for the first time.
Jason Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's performance made him cry
Jason called the three-and-a-half performance "insanely impressive" and added, "It was an awesome experience. The Swifties make it very memorable."
He continued on to reveal the exact moment that made him so emotional: the gifting of the 22 hat.
At every performance, one lucky Swiftie is selected to receive Taylor's black fedora from her performance of 22, with the singer handing the hat directly to them during the song.
"The 22 hat? Dude, I've never cried at a f**king concert, and I was literally tearing up watching this little girl's entire… I'm about to tear up right now. It was f**king so special," he said.
Though Travis has attended many an Eras Tour show since he started dating Taylor, he marked an unexpected milestone at Sunday's show, where he hopped on stage to play one of the showmen in The Tortured Poets Department set.
Taylor gushed over his cameo in an Instagram recap, writing that she was "still cracking up/swooning over" the athlete's "Eras Tour debut."
