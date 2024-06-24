Taylor Swift brings Travis Kelce on stage in wild Eras Tour surprise!

London, UK - Taylor Swift ended her first stint in London with a bang as she brought her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, out for an epic surprise at her latest stop on The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift ended her stint in London with a bang as she brought her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, out for an epic surprise at her latest stop on The Eras Tour. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ieucooke & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

From visiting royals to surprise duets, it didn't seem like the 34-year-old pop star's London shows could get any crazier.

Yet, on Sunday, they did just that as the NFL star made his debut on The Eras Tour stage at Wembley Stadium!

Travis shocked fans as he hit the stage during The Tortured Poets Department era, donning a tuxedo to play one of the showmen in the prelude to I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end carried Taylor across the stage, later applying makeup and forcing her to continue the show after she "died" following her performance of The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.

Travis clearly enjoyed his time in the spotlight, giving a big smile to the crowd as Taylor blew him a kiss on his way off stage.

With fans in utter shambles over the surprise, the couple then enjoyed a sweet, post-concert date night, hitting the town in London with some swoon-worthy PDA.