Taylor Swift brings Travis Kelce on stage in wild Eras Tour surprise!
London, UK - Taylor Swift ended her first stint in London with a bang as she brought her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, out for an epic surprise at her latest stop on The Eras Tour.
From visiting royals to surprise duets, it didn't seem like the 34-year-old pop star's London shows could get any crazier.
Yet, on Sunday, they did just that as the NFL star made his debut on The Eras Tour stage at Wembley Stadium!
Travis shocked fans as he hit the stage during The Tortured Poets Department era, donning a tuxedo to play one of the showmen in the prelude to I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end carried Taylor across the stage, later applying makeup and forcing her to continue the show after she "died" following her performance of The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.
Travis clearly enjoyed his time in the spotlight, giving a big smile to the crowd as Taylor blew him a kiss on his way off stage.
With fans in utter shambles over the surprise, the couple then enjoyed a sweet, post-concert date night, hitting the town in London with some swoon-worthy PDA.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy London date night after Wembley show
Taylor rocked a multicolor sweater minidress with some trendy butter yellow wedges, while Travis opted for a white ensemble made of a similar, sweater-like fabric.
The Super Bowl champ was at all three of The Eras Tour shows at Wembley this weekend, though Sunday was the only one where he appeared on stage.
It was a family affair for him, with his brother, Jason, and sister-in-law, Kylie, also in attendance on Friday and Saturday.
Sunday's performance, which featured a surprise appearance from Gracie Abrams to perform her new collaboration with Taylor, is the last in the first set of London shows until August.
The Karma singer will play five consecutive nights at Wembley beginning on August 15, making the city the most-visited stop on the tour.
The Eras Tour next heads to Dublin, Ireland, for three shows at Aviva Stadium.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ieucooke & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS