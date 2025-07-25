Travis Kelce breaks the internet with Instagram photo dump starring Taylor Swift

New York, New York - Travis Kelce broke the internet with an Instagram photo dump that for the first time offered fans a candid look into his relationship with Taylor Swift .

NFL star Travis Kelce made waves with an Instagram photo dump of him and his partner of two years, Taylor Swift. © Screenshot/Instagram/killatrav

Though Kelce and Swift have officially been an item for almost two years now, they rarely appear on each other's social media accounts.

On Thursday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end changed that – and then some – with a post heavily featuring his superstar partner.

More than half of the 13 pics uploaded by Kelce – a number many were quick to point out holds a special meaning to Swift – showed him enjoying some "adventures this offseason," as the caption put it, with the record-breaking artist.

From fun in the snow, to drinks with friends, it was impossible to miss what was common to all the snaps: a big, happy smile on the faces of the famous pair.

The internet reacted as you'd expect. Within a few hours, Kelce's post had racked up well over 2.5 million likes and an endless stream of adoring comments, some of them from recognizable names – teammate Patrick Mahomes chief among them.

Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran also pointed out a neat Easter egg in a photo of Kelce and Swift at a restaurant table. The NFL star's phone is visible on the table, and so is his lock screen: a picture of him and The Tortured Poets Department artists.