Taylor Swift "hard launches" Travis Kelce romance with viral TikTok
Las Vegas, Nevada - Taylor Swift "hard-launched" her relationship with Travis Kelce in what might be the most unexpected way possible: a TikTok video taken at the club.
Sure, the 34-year-old pop star's romance with Travis has been far from low-profile, but fans were still shocked by her post on Monday night.
The video kicked off with the 34-year-old tight end sticking his tongue out for the camera before the shot expands to the bustling club around them.
"It's a friends and family party they said," the subtitles said.
The clip then panned to Taylor's parents, Scott and Andrea, enjoying a drink amid the party scene.
"Bring your parents they said," the next subtitle added.
The Karma songstress then panned the camera to herself, cringing before the video cut off.
"accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life," she wrote in the caption.
The Super Bowl after-party footage was an unexpectedly casual post for the superstar, but the added layer of featuring Travis on her socials for the first time sent fans into a complete meltdown.
Taylor Swift brings her love life into the public eye
While younger Swifties may not remember what Taylor was like in relationships prior to her ultra-private six-year romance with Joe Alwyn, she's made it clear that her personal preference is not to hide it away completely.
In her TIME Person of the Year feature, the Anti-Hero artist reflected on her decision to duck out of the limelight during that relationship as compared to how public she and Travis have been so far.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there, and we don't care," she said. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone."
While she never shared Joe on her profiles, Taylor did make that leap with exes like Calvin Harris, so this isn't likely to be the last time Travis makes an appearance!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@taylorswift