Taylor Swift "hard launches" Travis Kelce romance with viral TikTok

Las Vegas, Nevada - Taylor Swift "hard-launched" her relationship with Travis Kelce in what might be the most unexpected way possible: a TikTok video taken at the club.

Travis Kelce has made his debut on Taylor Swift's social media in a TikTok video taken during a Super Bowl LVIII after-party. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@taylorswift

Sure, the 34-year-old pop star's romance with Travis has been far from low-profile, but fans were still shocked by her post on Monday night.

The video kicked off with the 34-year-old tight end sticking his tongue out for the camera before the shot expands to the bustling club around them.

"It's a friends and family party they said," the subtitles said.

The clip then panned to Taylor's parents, Scott and Andrea, enjoying a drink amid the party scene.

"Bring your parents they said," the next subtitle added.

The Karma songstress then panned the camera to herself, cringing before the video cut off.

"accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life," she wrote in the caption.

The Super Bowl after-party footage was an unexpectedly casual post for the superstar, but the added layer of featuring Travis on her socials for the first time sent fans into a complete meltdown.