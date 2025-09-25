Justin Baldoni brings Taylor Swift deposition battle to Travis Kelce's home in major twist

A man reportedly hired by Justin Baldoni's (r.) legal team was arrested after jumping the fence of Travis Kelce's (l.) Kansas home in an attempt to serve Taylor Swift deposition papers. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP

According to Star, a man was arrested earlier this month at the 35-year-old NFL star's home in Kansas.

The man allegedly jumped the fence of Travis' property around 2 AM in order to serve Taylor the papers on behalf of Justin's legal team.

Justin has been embroiled in a bitter legal battle against his It Ends With Us co-star since last December, when Blake first accused him of sexual harassment and retaliation.

The 41-year-old filmmaker brought Taylor's name into things when he mentioned her in his $400 million defamation countersuit, claiming that Blake had used her friendship with the 35-year-old singer to pressure him into accepting Blake's rewrites to the movie script.

Justin's countersuit was tossed by a federal judge this summer, but he and the 38-year-old Gossip Girl star are set to hash out her case against him in a trial set for next year.