Taylor Swift dropped from Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal war in shock twist!

New York, New York - Justin Baldoni's team has agreed to withdraw their subpoena of Taylor Swift as the actor's legal war against his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively continues.

As reported by People, Lively's spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that Baldoni's attorneys had "withdrawn their harassing subpoenas to Taylor Swift and her law firm."

"We supported the efforts of Taylor's team to quash these inappropriate subpoenas directed to her counsel, and we will continue to stand up for any third party who is unjustly harassed or threatened in the process," the rep's statement added.

Baldoni's team had subpoenaed Swift earlier this month amid his countersuit against Lively, which alleges that the 35-year-old pop star was present when Lively presented Baldoni with script changes for It Ends With Us.

The 41-year-old filmmaker claimed that Swift's presence added pressure for him to accept Lively's rewrites, but the Grammy winner's spokesperson was adamant she had no role in the creative process behind the film.

Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, also submitted a letter to the judge that included accusations from an anonymous source claiming that Lively had threatened to release years of private texts with Swift if she did not issue a public statement of support for the 37-year-old Gossip Girl star.

Swift has never commented on her longtime friend's legal battle, and the judge presiding over the case ultimately tossed the "improper" and "irrelevant" letter.