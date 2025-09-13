Taylor Swift's deposition in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal war takes a surprising turn!

New York, New York - A surprising twist has been revealed after it was believed that Taylor Swift agreed to testify in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing legal battle!

Taylor Swift (r.) reportedly "never" agreed to be deposed in Blake Lively (l.) and Justin Baldoni's (c.) legal battle. © Collage: Michael Loccisano & Nicholas Hunt & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Life of a Showgirl artist's lawyer just made it clear that she "never" agreed to be deposed in the heated legal war between the It Ends With Us co-stars, per Deadline, despite viral early Friday coverage to the contrary.

In a letter submitted to the court on Friday, T-Swift's attorney Doug Baldrige of Venable LLP clarified that the singer "did not agree" to testify and has no "material role" in the matter.

The update comes after Us Weekly previously claimed that the Cruel Summer chart-topper was set to be deposed during the week of October 20-25.

Taylor was first dragged into the messy battle when she was named in Baldoni's $400 million defamation countersuit against Lively and Ryan Reynolds – which has since been tossed by a judge.