Taylor Swift's deposition in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal war takes a surprising turn!
New York, New York - A surprising twist has been revealed after it was believed that Taylor Swift agreed to testify in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing legal battle!
The Life of a Showgirl artist's lawyer just made it clear that she "never" agreed to be deposed in the heated legal war between the It Ends With Us co-stars, per Deadline, despite viral early Friday coverage to the contrary.
In a letter submitted to the court on Friday, T-Swift's attorney Doug Baldrige of Venable LLP clarified that the singer "did not agree" to testify and has no "material role" in the matter.
The update comes after Us Weekly previously claimed that the Cruel Summer chart-topper was set to be deposed during the week of October 20-25.
Taylor was first dragged into the messy battle when she was named in Baldoni's $400 million defamation countersuit against Lively and Ryan Reynolds – which has since been tossed by a judge.
Taylor Swift might still be deposed by the court – here's how
Baldrige added, "Further, my client did not agree to a deposition, but if she is forced into a deposition, we advised (after first hearing about the deposition just three days ago) that her schedule would accommodate the time required during the week of October 20 if the parties were able to work out their disputes."
In other words, the dates mentioned (October 20-25) are simply days that Taylor could be available for deposition if forced to by the court.
Prior to this, the Gossip Girl alum's legal team slammed Baldoni's request for an extension as "outrageous" and a media-driven tactic.
"The Wayfarer Defendants have repeatedly sought to bring Ms. Swift into this litigation to fuel their relentless media strategy. Yet, they have not come close to establishing good cause," Lively's lawyers added in their filing.
Lively – who reportedly fell out with Taylor after the pop star got dragged into the nasty legal saga – has recently demanded millions from Baldoni for his countersuit as the Jane the Virgin actor was also hit with another accusation.
Cover photo: Collage: Michael Loccisano & Nicholas Hunt & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP