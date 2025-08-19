It Ends With Us star Isabela Ferrer accuses Justin Baldoni of "harassing" her

New York, New York - It Ends With Us actor Isabela Ferrer has accused her co- star , Justin Baldoni, of "harassing" her as Baldoni's legal battle against Blake Lively continues.

Attorneys representing Ferrer, who portrayed the younger version of Lively's character in the movie, argued that Baldoni's team had "engaged in bad faith tactics" after issuing a subpoena to her.

"Baldoni has tried to manipulate, threaten, control, and otherwise act inappropriately towards Ms. Ferrer," the 24-year-old's attorney said, per Us Weekly.

After issuing a subpoena to Ferrer, Baldoni's legal team complained to the judge in a subsequent motion that she had been unreachable.

In response, Ferrer's side alleged that the 41-year-old filmmaker was attempting to "harass" her and "draw her deeper into litigation and disputes that she has done her best to avoid."

As reported by People, Baldoni's team denied the accusation on Monday and noted that they were not the first to subpoena Ferrer, as Lively served her in February.

They argued that Ferrer should not be allowed to agree to the 37-year-old Gossip Girl's request while "frustrating" Baldoni's team's attempts to obtain discovery.

The court drama first began when Lively accused Baldoni, who directed It Ends With Us in addition to co-starring in the film, of sexual harassment and retaliation.