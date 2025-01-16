Taylor Swift hit with accusations in Justin Baldoni's new lawsuit against Blake Lively

Los Angeles, California - Justin Baldoni has dragged Taylor Swift into his legal drama with his It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively.

Justin Baldoni (r.) has dragged Taylor Swift into his legal drama with his Blake Lively (l.) with an accusation against the pop star in his new suit. © Collage: Michael TRAN / AFP, Cindy Ord & Bryan Bedder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It does not end with them.

The 40-year-old filmmaker hit Lively with a new lawsuit on Thursday, accusing the 37-year-old and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of defamation and extortion.

Baldoni's lawsuit specifically paints Lively as a "manipulator" who sought to take the reins of the movie, which Baldoni directed and co-starred in alongside Lively.

Per People, the Jane the Virgin star named Swift in the lawsuit, recalling the time when Lively asked to "take a pass" at rewriting one of the movie's pivotal scenes.

While he claims he was "reluctant" to give her the opportunity, he ultimately agreed.

Baldoni alleges that her rewritten script "dramatically" differed from his, and when he was invited to Reynolds and Lively's apartment to go over the changes, he claims Swift – a longtime friend of Lively's – arrived and "began praising Lively's script."

The Five Feet Apart filmmaker argues in the suit that the "subtext" of this moment was that he must agree to Lively's version of the scene.

Baldoni later reportedly texted the A Simple Favor actor to slam the pressure from "Reynolds and her megacelebrity friend," to which Lively explained they have always been fierce defenders of hers.