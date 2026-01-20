Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hit rough patch amid stressful wedding planning

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are facing a "real test" in their relationship, according to insiders, as the lovebirds plan their wedding.

Travis Kelce (l.) is reportedly struggling with his NFL future as he and Taylor Swift plan their wedding. © Collage: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire & UPI Photo

Per a new report from the Daily Mail, the 36-year-old athlete has been struggling with his future in the NFL, and it's been taking a toll on him.

"Travis is a bit defeated right now... he is used to still be playing, and he is missing not being on the field, which might bode well for his fans and the Chiefs if he decides to play another year," an insider said.

The weight of the decision has reportedly led Taylor to put wedding planning on the back burner.

"Taylor is trying to put him in a better mood by spending more time with him and not bombarding him with wedding plans," the tipster added.

The 36-year-old pop star is said to be viewing this as the "first real test" of their three-year romance, which has seen both of them reach career heights – a Super Bowl title for him, and a record-breaking world tour for her.

But Travis and his Kansas City Chiefs suffered a brutal end to their 2025-26 NFL campaign, as the team did not even make the playoffs after competing in the Super Bowl last year.

The tight end said earlier this month that he is still deciding whether or not to retire from the league, and insiders have now claimed that he has set early March as his deadline.