Taylor Swift dishes on planning her wedding to Travis Kelce

New York, New York - After painting the town orange with her new album, Taylor Swift has revealed she's ready to enter her wedding planning era.

Taylor Swift (r.) revealed she's ready to turn her attention to wedding planning with Travis Kelce now that her press tour for The Life of a Showgirl is wrapping up. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Mike Carlson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 35-year-old pop star stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday to continue her press tour promoting The Life of a Showgirl.

At one point, the conversation turned to Taylor's big engagement news, with Seth quipping that she and fiancé Travis Kelce should make things easier on themselves by sending out a big e-vite to their wedding.

In response, Taylor admitted she hasn't even thought about invitations yet, but now that her album promo is coming to an end, it might be time to get planning.

"We're toward the tail end of release week, and it's like it's about time that I start thinking about it," she said.

The Grammy winner announced her engagement to the 36-year-old NFL star back in August, and insiders have dished that the two are reportedly planning to tie the knot next summer.

When asked about it himself, Travis has also said that his career is currently taking precedence over wedding planning.