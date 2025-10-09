Taylor Swift dishes on planning her wedding to Travis Kelce
New York, New York - After painting the town orange with her new album, Taylor Swift has revealed she's ready to enter her wedding planning era.
The 35-year-old pop star stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday to continue her press tour promoting The Life of a Showgirl.
At one point, the conversation turned to Taylor's big engagement news, with Seth quipping that she and fiancé Travis Kelce should make things easier on themselves by sending out a big e-vite to their wedding.
In response, Taylor admitted she hasn't even thought about invitations yet, but now that her album promo is coming to an end, it might be time to get planning.
"We're toward the tail end of release week, and it's like it's about time that I start thinking about it," she said.
The Grammy winner announced her engagement to the 36-year-old NFL star back in August, and insiders have dished that the two are reportedly planning to tie the knot next summer.
When asked about it himself, Travis has also said that his career is currently taking precedence over wedding planning.
When will Taylor and Travis tie the knot?
Last month, Travis revealed his thoughts on wedding planning while chatting with guest Jimmy Fallon on his New Heights podcast.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end alluded to his recent struggles on the gridiron, saying, "The wedding will be easy compared to how to f**king catch a goddamn football."
Though it seems Travis and his teammates haven't quite been able to solve their offensive struggles just yet, insiders say Taylor is ready to throw herself into the wedding planning now that she's got some downtime on her hands.
"She's been super focused on work commitments. She's not kidding when she says she's exhausted," an insider told People this week. "She's ready for a break so she can focus on the wedding."
The Opalite artist has dropped one major tease about her big day amid her press run, as she told the BBC that she and Travis are planning to have a "destination wedding."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Mike Carlson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP