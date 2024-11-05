Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at "stressful" Chiefs showdown!

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift stunned in yet another Reputation-coded look for Travis Kelce's Monday Night Football showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taylor Swift (r.) stunned in yet another Reputation-coded look for Travis Kelce's Monday Night Football showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. © Collage: David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After completing her three-night stint in Indianapolis for The Eras Tour, the 34-year-old pop star made her way to Kansas City to cheer on her boyfriend and his teammates against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Taylor, who was joined by her mom Andrea and brother Austin, sported a black tank and matching denim shorts, which she paired with a Chiefs leather jacket and knee-high black leather boots.

Thankfully, the Karma singer proved to be a good luck charm yet again as the Chiefs emerged victorious with a narrow overtime win over the Bucs.

The nailbiter appeared to wear on Taylor as she was caught calling the game "stressful" as she made her way out of her VIP suite.

The evening wasn't just a family affair for the Swifts, though, as Travis' mom Donna and brother Jason were both at the game as well.

Jason had special duties as a commentator for ESPN's Monday Night Countdown, and he took a moment during the broadcast to address the viral encounter with a football fan who called Travis a homophobic slur over the weekend.