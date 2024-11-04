Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs vs. Buccaneers game to cheer on boo Travis Kelce for Monday Night Football?
Indianapolis, Indiana - Pop icon Taylor Swift has fans buzzing after seemingly hinting at her upcoming attendance at Monday Night Football on her recent Eras Tour stop.
On Friday, an eagle-eyed Swiftie noticed a not-so-subtle detail while Tay performed at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
"Taylor already has her nails done for the game on Monday," the fan wrote on X.
The 34-year-old artist was sporting a fresh manicure featuring the Kansas City Chiefs' signature red and gold colors. The team will take the on Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night.
Things ramped up even further on Saturday as fans spotted her tight end boo Travis Kelce in the VIP section at the concert alongside Taylor's mama.
One fan also caught a video of Travis dancing along to Taylor's performance of "So High School."
During the show's Midnights era, the Fortnight artist referenced Travis again, as she has during her song Karma in the past, singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."
But that's not all Taylor had up her sleeve to show Trav some love!
What suprise songs did Taylor Swift sing at The Eras Tour in Indianapolis?
Taylor also performed a slew of surprise songs in Indianapolis that many believe are Travis-coded, including:
- The Albatross x Holy Ground
- Cold As You x exile
- The Prophecy x This Love
- Maroon x cowboy like me
- Cornelia Street x The Bolter
- Death By A Thousand Cuts x The Great War
A hilarious moment occurred when Taylor's backup dancer Kam Saunders yelled "Scram!" during We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, which was caught on video by a fan on X.
The shows over the weekend marked Taylor's last US stop on her history-making Eras Tour, which will be followed by its final stops in Canada.
