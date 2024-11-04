Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs vs. Buccaneers game to cheer on boo Travis Kelce for Monday Night Football?

Indianapolis, Indiana - Pop icon Taylor Swift has fans buzzing after seemingly hinting at her upcoming attendance at Monday Night Football on her recent Eras Tour stop.

Taylor Swift (r.) showed love for her boyfriend Travis Kelce on the latest stop on her iconic Eras Tour. Will she continue to show love at his next game? © Collage: Christian Petersen & CHANDAN KHANNA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/X/@theswiftsociety

On Friday, an eagle-eyed Swiftie noticed a not-so-subtle detail while Tay performed at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

"Taylor already has her nails done for the game on Monday," the fan wrote on X.

The 34-year-old artist was sporting a fresh manicure featuring the Kansas City Chiefs' signature red and gold colors. The team will take the on Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night.

Things ramped up even further on Saturday as fans spotted her tight end boo Travis Kelce in the VIP section at the concert alongside Taylor's mama.

One fan also caught a video of Travis dancing along to Taylor's performance of "So High School."

During the show's Midnights era, the Fortnight artist referenced Travis again, as she has during her song Karma in the past, singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

But that's not all Taylor had up her sleeve to show Trav some love!