Travis Kelce's family supports Taylor Swift after Joe Alwyn marriage rumors

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift has Travis Kelce's family in her corner after her publicist slammed rumors that she and ex Joe Alwyn had been secretly married.

Kylie Kelce recently showed her support for Taylor Swift (r) by liking a post slamming false rumors about an alleged secret marriage. © Collage: Lisa Lake / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Over the weekend, Kylie Kelce, the 34-year-old tight end's sister-in-law, liked an Instagram post from the TODAY Show detailing the response from Taylor's publicist about the rampant speculation.

After celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi continued to purport rumors that the 33-year-old pop star secretly wed Joe during their six-year romance, her publicist, Tree Paine, slammed the site with a rare statement shared via X.

"There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post," she wrote. "It's time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."

Kylie's subtle support via social media scored quick praise from fans, and it's not the first time the mom-of-three has stuck up for Taylor in recent weeks.