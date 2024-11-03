Jason Kelce smashes fan's phone after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get called homophobic slur

By Kim Marie Moser, Steffi Feldman

State College, Pennsylvania - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (not to mention the LGBTQ+ community) were recently disrespected, and Trav's brother athlete Jason Kelce was having none of it!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were recently disrespected (not to mention the LGBTQ+ community) and Trav's brother Jason Kelce (pictured) was having none of it!  © Collage: Screenshots/X/@LASHYBILLS

Jason was on his way to a football game between Ohio State and Penn State on Saturday morning when a group of fans noticed and approached him.

At first, everything was peaceful.

Some men asked for a fist bump while others simply shouted words of encouragement to him.

But then the mood suddenly shifted when one of the men decided to throw some really nasty words at the 36-year-old about his brother, Travis Kelce.

"Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a f****t for dating Taylor Swift?" asked one fan from the crowd.

What Jason Kelce would do next shocked everyone there.

Videos of athlete Jason Kelce destroying fan's phone go viral

Travis Kelce (r.) and Taylor Swift (l.) have been an official couple since September 2023.
Travis Kelce (r.) and Taylor Swift (l.) have been an official couple since September 2023.  © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

The former Philadelphia Eagles center turned on his heel in a rage, walked toward the man, grabbed his phone, and threw it to the ground with a good amount of momentum.

A murmur went through the crowd – nobody had expected such an outburst.

After all, Jason Kelce is normally known for his friendly and relaxed manner.

But this homophobic insult was something that the football player was not going to let stand.

When the fan finally tried to reach for his phone on the ground, the 36-year-old turned towards him again in a rage.

In one of the videos currently doing the rounds on social media, it sounds as if he shouts, "Who's the f****t now?" in his face.

What do you think – was this an appropriate reaction or did Jason Kelce go too far?

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/@LASHYBILLS

