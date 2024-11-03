Jason Kelce smashes fan's phone after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get called homophobic slur

State College, Pennsylvania - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (not to mention the LGBTQ+ community) were recently disrespected, and Trav's brother athlete Jason Kelce was having none of it!

Jason was on his way to a football game between Ohio State and Penn State on Saturday morning when a group of fans noticed and approached him.

At first, everything was peaceful.

Some men asked for a fist bump while others simply shouted words of encouragement to him.

But then the mood suddenly shifted when one of the men decided to throw some really nasty words at the 36-year-old about his brother, Travis Kelce.

"Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a f****t for dating Taylor Swift?" asked one fan from the crowd.

What Jason Kelce would do next shocked everyone there.